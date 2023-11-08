Scott Boras is not expecting the San Diego Padres to trade Juan Soto this offseason despite the plethora of rumors

Juan Soto trade rumors have been an interesting storyline ever since last offseason. When the San Diego Padres stumbled in the first-half of the 2023 campaign, Soto trade rumors began to heat up. The Padres ultimately kept the star outfielder on the roster though. Although the rumors have continued into this offseason, agent Scott Boras isn't anticipating a deal coming to fruition, via SNY.

“They (Padres) laid out their plan for next year,” Boras said. “Which obviously included a lineup that… definitely includes Juan Soto.”

Boras also hinted at the Padres' offseason plan of attack.

“They're obviously looking for more left-handed bats rather than less.”

Juan Soto trade?

Scott Boras shut down a possible Juan Soto trade, stating that the Padres' plan includes the outfielder. But San Diego may be forced to face a harsh reality later in the offseason.

Soto is going to enter free agency following the 2024 season. San Diego may feature enough talent to compete and make a postseason run this year, but that will be difficult with key pitchers like Blake Snell and Josh Hader currently in free agency.

And if San Diego wins the World Series in 2024, Soto will have the option to leave if he doesn't agree to a contract extension with San Diego. So if an extension fails to come to fruition this offseason, trading him may be the Padres' best course of action. If they don't trade him, San Diego will risk losing him in free agency next offseason for almost nothing in return.

With that said, an extension remains a possibility. San Diego already agreed to long-term deals with stars such as Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Xander Bogaerts.

It will be intriguing to follow the Padres throughout the offseason. Although Boras doesn't expect a Juan Soto trade to occur, anything is possible.