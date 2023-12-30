Will Jordan Montgomery return to the Yankees in MLB free agency?

The New York Yankees already traded for outfielders Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, but will New York add a star pitcher? MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the Yankees are interested in a reunion with free-agent starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.

Additionally, Heyman wrote that it is not certain at the moment if New York is interested in Blake Snell, the reigning National League Cy Young winner.

Montgomery, 31, is an intriguing free-agent. The big left-hander began his career in New York before getting traded to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. The Cardinals then traded Montgomery in 2023 amid their struggles to the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Now, Montgomery is available in MLB free agency and a return to New York would make a lot of sense.

Why a Jordan Montgomery-Yankees reunion makes sense

Many players cannot handle being in New York. It's a big market that brings no shortage of pressure. Montgomery was able to find success with the Yankees, though, and that alone likely has New York interested.

The Yankees also need to add another pitcher or two to their rotation. Gerrit Cole is arguably the best hurler in the sport and he's New York's ace, but there is uncertainty behind him.

The Yankees are banking on a Carlos Rodon bounce back campaign following his injury-plagued first season in New York. Nestor Cortes is also a bounce back candidate, but there are many question marks beyond those three pitchers.

Signing Montgomery would provide stability and depth. He'd be the perfect No. 3 or No. 4 pitcher in the starting rotation. Montgomery's presence would give the Yankees one of the better pitching staffs in baseball, as long as injuries don't derail their rotation again.

According to Heyman, as aforementioned, the Yankees are interested. The question is whether or not Montgomery is open to a return and if he is, will the two sides be able to agree on a contract?