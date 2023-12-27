2024 is a huge year for Carlos Rodon

The New York Yankees signed starting pitcher Carlos Rodon to a six-year, $162 million contract last offseason, hoping that he could be a key piece to the starting rotation, and after missing much of the season due to injury, and pitching to a 6.85 ERA in 14 games after returning, manager Aaron Boone still remains optimistic that a bounce back could be in store in 2024.

“I think he's off to a really good start the first half of the winter here,” Aaron Boone said, via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. “Making sure that his workout regimen, his throwing program and his buildup are all air-tight and making sure he's in the best position so when he gets into spring training, he's coming in with a great foundation.”

The trouble for Carlos Rodon started after he made his first spring training start for the Yankees last year. He left with a forearm problem that was supposed to keep him out for about a month to start 2023. After Rodon had recovered from the forearm issue, he had a back problem which kept him out until just before the All-Star break. In his return, Rodon struggled and never settled in.

After missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency, the Yankees will be depending on Rodon to bounce back. In 2021 and 2022, Rodon put together two very strong seasons. The 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants was especially strong, and saw him finish sixth in the Cy Young voting. Even if it is not to that level in a tougher division in the AL East and a more home run-friendly stadium in the Bronx, the Yankees need a lot better than the 2023 version of Rodon.

Can Carlos Rodon bounce back in 2024?

If Rodon can get through the spring and into the regular season healthy, his recent track record suggests he could perform at least close to expectations.

After dealing away pitchers in the trade for Juan Soto, the Yankees will need to add starting pitching depth. Regardless of who they add, Rodon needs to perform at least close to expectations this season.