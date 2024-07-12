After committing huge dollars to Aaron Judge, the Yankees still hope to lock up slugger Juan Soto to a massive long-term deal as soon as possible. But Soto isn't in any hurry, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post:

“The organizational support to keep Soto may be even more solid (Brian Cashman and Co. gave up five pitchers for Soto). However, the stakes are higher as Soto — five years younger than Judge — will be seeking $500M plus, and likely even $600M.

Soto’s expected reticence to negotiate in-season stems from a preference not to distract from the season (plus, of course, the opportunity to choose.) Let’s face it: No star of that caliber signs months from free agency.”

If Soto was to re-up with the Yankees, Judge would play a major role in the reunion.

Before games, Soto and Judge oftentimes sit together and strategize their plan of attack against the opposing pitcher. The former says that the warm welcome he received helped make him feel more comfortable with the Yankees.

“He definitely tries to help me out,” Soto said of Judge. “He's a guy you can talk to and have fun throughout the game. It's been fun so far. It's been great for us.”

“He started talking with me to let me know how happy they are,” Soto said of Judge and New York's reaction to his initial trade. “That's one thing that shows you who he is. We got him, Gerrit Cole and all those guys texting me. That really shows me they care about me.”

In turn, Judge has loved having Soto around in the clubhouse. He doesn't mind having to share a bit of his star power as long as it makes the Yankees successful.

Aaron Judge responds to booing fans amid losing stretch

After going 50-22 to open the season, the Yankees are just 6-16 and fans of the Bronx Bombers are losing their patience.

Judge has heard the noise. Appearing on the Casa De Klub podcast, Judge addressed hearing the boos.

Said the Yankees star, “You don't like hearing it. It stings, but I think I wouldn't want it any other way, man. I'd rather be getting booed in New York for not doing what I need to do. I'm supposed to be there to be the middle of the lineup, producing, doing my thing. If I'm not, let me hear it. I'd rather have that than being in another city where the fans are just…they're clapping when I just I flew out for the fourth time…I grounded into a double play…they're like ‘it's all right you'll get it next time.' Man, that's not why we play, you want to play to win. It's a high standard, you know, we got high standards for ourselves, but the fans help remind you like ‘hey, we got a high standard here in Pinstripes' and I wouldn't have it any other way.”

Aaron Judge is leading the league in HR’s (32) and RBIs (83) and hitting .307, so fans don’t have much to boo him for. The struggling Yankees are a different story, however.