The New York Yankees went off to a scorching hot start to the 2024 season, erasing memories of their disappointing 2023 campaign in the process. However, the past few weeks haven't been good to New York – with the team going 5-16 since June 14.

Naturally, Yankees fans are fed up, and slugger Aaron Judge has heard the noise. Appearing on the Casa De Klub podcast, Judge addressed hearing the boos:

Said the Yankees star, “You don't like hearing it. It stings, but I think I wouldn't want it any other way, man. I'd rather be getting booed in New York for not doing what I need to do. I'm supposed to be there to be the middle of the lineup, producing, doing my thing. If I'm not, let me hear it. I'd rather have that than being in another city where the fans are just…they're clapping when I just I flew out for the fourth time…I grounded into a double play…they're like ‘it's all right you'll get it next time.' Man, that's not why we play, you want to play to win. It's a high standard, you know, we got high standards for ourselves, but the fans help remind you like ‘hey, we got a high standard here in Pinstripes' and I wouldn't have it any other way.”

Aaron Judge is leading the league in HR’s (32) and RBIs (83) while batting .308, so fans don’t have a lot to boo him for. The struggling Yankees are a different story despite still sitting in the top Wild Card spot in the AL.

Judge says he’d rather be booed in New York than play in front of fans that don’t care. He also like Judge recently spoke about the Tampa Bay Rays making him an offer in 2022, which he said was ‘a very respectful offer.’

Yankees rookie Ben Rice is thriving during Yankees struggles

New York Yankees rookie Ben Rice has hit the ground running since being called up from the minor leagues. Rice made franchise history on Saturday, hitting three home runs in one game against the Boston Red Sox in a 14-4 victory.

Rice was promoted to the Yankees in late June and has been playing very well. In 19 games, he's hitting .267 with five home runs and 14 RBI, also drawing eight walks and striking out 13 times.

The Yankees drafted Rice in the 12th round in 2021. Manager Aaron Boone has been extremely impressed with what he has brought to the table for New York since joining the squad.

“He’s coming off an outstanding year last year in the Minor Leagues that put him on the map and burst onto the scene,” Boone said. “He earned a trip to Spring Training and continued that through spring and then to start the year. He’s come up here and given us quality at-bats each and every day.”