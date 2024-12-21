From 2021 to 2024, the St. Louis Cardinals enjoyed the luxury of having two elite corner infielders, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, anchoring their lineup. Now, the New York Yankees are reportedly ramping up efforts to acquire Goldschmidt, the veteran first baseman—and there’s growing speculation that Arenado could join him in the move to the Bronx.

Sources indicate that Paul Goldschmidt’s possible move to New York could play a pivotal role in convincing his former teammate, Nolan Arenado, to waive his no-trade clause and join the Yankees.

Arenado, a 10-time Gold Glove winner, has been a key target for New York, which reportedly approached the Cardinals earlier in the offseason regarding a trade. However, those discussions stalled as St. Louis was unwilling to take on the contract of veteran pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Acquiring both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, who have been teammates in St. Louis for the past four seasons, would enable the Yankees to reconfigure their infield. Jazz Chisholm Jr. could transition from third base to second base, joining Anthony Volpe at shortstop. This adjustment would create a more cohesive infield for the reigning 2024 American League champions.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado playing together for the Cardinals

In December 2018, John Mozeliak orchestrated a trade to acquire Goldschmidt, sending pitcher Luke Weaver, catcher Carson Kelly, and infielder Andy Young to the Arizona Diamondbacks. At the time, Goldschmidt was in the final year of his contract. To secure his long-term services, St. Louis extended him with a five-year, $130 million deal, keeping him with the team through the 2024 season.

Mozeliak acquired Arenado from the Colorado Rockies, securing $51 million alongside him, in exchange for pitchers Austin Gomber, Tony Locey, Jake Sommers, and infielders Mateo Gil and Elehuris Montero. Although Arenado has faced some difficulties in the past two seasons, the deal stands out as a major triumph for the Cardinals.

In their four seasons as teammates with the Cardinals, Goldschmidt and Arenado combined for an impressive collection of honors: three Gold Gloves, two Silver Sluggers, four All-Star selections, and top-three finishes in the 2022 NL MVP race, with Goldschmidt taking home the award. These achievements underscore the significant impact they made in St. Louis over a relatively brief span.

Where these two future Hall of Famers fall short is in the Cardinals' team success during their tenure. Since 2021, St. Louis has claimed just one division title and made the playoffs in only two of four seasons with Arenado and Goldschmidt leading the roster. The team's overall record of 337-311 over that span, translating to a .520 winning percentage, reflects solid but unremarkable performance.

The Cardinals' postseason performance with Arenado and Goldschmidt on the roster has been nothing short of disappointing. The team was swept in the Wild Card series in both 2021 and 2022, with the two stars combining for a dismal 2-for-22 at the plate. They failed to record a single extra-base hit, drew just two walks, and struck out seven times across those games. Their playoff struggles played a significant role in the Cardinals' inability to advance beyond the Wild Card round in either year.

The Yankees potentially acquiring Goldschmidt and Arenado

In response to the disappointment of losing superstar Juan Soto to their crosstown rivals, the New York Mets, the Yankees have made bold moves to bolster their roster. They signed left-hander Max Fried to a lucrative eight-year, $218 million deal, while also trading for elite closer Devin Williams and versatile first baseman/outfielder Cody Bellinger. Adding Goldschmidt and Arenado would further enhance the Yankees' lineup, offering veteran support for reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge.

A key obstacle in any potential trade with the Yankees is that Paul Goldschmidt, now 37, is reportedly seeking a multi-year deal, according to sources. This could give the Yankees pause, especially considering that Goldschmidt posted career lows in several major offensive categories over the past two seasons, following his 2022 National League MVP award.

Arenado, 33, has three years and $74 million left on his contract, with Colorado still responsible for $10 million and $12 million deferred. This reduces the commitment for a new team to about $60 million. Arenado exercised his full no-trade clause to block a proposed deal between St. Louis and Houston, which would have required the Cardinals to pay an additional $15-20 million of his salary.

Goldschmidt and Arenado will certainly be missed in St. Louis, but it’s hard not to feel that more could have been achieved during their time with the team. It’s a bittersweet conclusion to a challenging chapter in Cardinal history.