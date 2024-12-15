The New York Mets signed Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million deal. He was the biggest free agent available and signed the richest contract in North American sports history. But now the expectations are astronomical, especially since he dropped the word “dynasty” at his introductory press conference. We have Juan Soto bold predictions for his 15 years with the Mets.

Through seven years as a pro, Soto is on a Hall-of-Fame trajectory. He has five top-ten finishes in MVP voting at just 26 years old and for good reason. He has a career on-base percentage of .421, the highest among active players, has led the league in walks three times, and already has 200 home runs. Soto's bold predictions are based on a phenomenal seven years that set high expectations.

With all of those things considered, let's take a look at the Juan Soto bold predictions.

The Mets win two World Series with Juan Soto

The New York Mets have won only two World Series titles in their history, 1969 and 1986. With Juan Soto and Francisco Lindor in the middle of the lineup, they will win two more. There were very low expectations around the Mets in 2024, considering their haphazard rotation and thin lineup. They won 89 games and went to the National League Championship Series. Adding Soto will help them tremendously.

The team standing in the Mets' way is the Los Angeles Dodgers. They beat New York in the NLCS and crushed the Yankees in the World Series to win in Shohei Ohtani's first year in blue. And now, Ohtani is going to pitch this season. And they added Blake Snell. The Mets will have stiff competition from them, and the Phillies and Braves, for the duration of Soto's contract.

Despite that, the Mets will win the World Series twice. Soto has been to the World Series twice and won the title in 2019 with the Washington Nationals. He has playoff experience and proved last season that he is a playoff monster. That will prove true in Queens as well.

Juan Soto wins two Most Valuable Player Awards

Surprisingly, Soto has not won an MVP Award to this point in their career. He had an MVP-caliber season with the New York Yankees last year but was beaten out by teammate Aaron Judge. Soto hit a career-high 41 home runs and had 109 RBIs second-most of his career. If he puts up a season like that in the National League, there is only one guy who can beat him.

Back to Los Angeles, where Shohei Ohtani is going to pitch again. After his record-breaking free agency and ridiculous season as a designated hitter, his pitching has fallen out of the national conversation. He put up the first 50-homer, 50-steal season ever and now is going to pitch. That is going to be hard to beat in the MVP race.

But Judge himself beat Ohtani in the 2022 MVP race. It took 62 home runs to do it, but is that out of the question for Soto? The ceiling is extremely high for Soto and he can beat Ohtani at least twice in the NL MVP race.

The first Met to ever hit 300 home runs in Queens

In the 63-year history of the New York Mets, no one has ever hit 300 home runs in the Orange and Blue. Assuming Pete Alonso finds a new home in free agency, Soto will become the first Met ever to reach that plateau. Darryl Strawberry is currently the franchise leader with 252 home runs. Alonso is third with 226.

Through seven seasons in the majors, Soto has 201 regular-season home runs. His stats in this department are a model of consistency, with no full seasons below 22 long balls. If he hit exactly 22 home runs in every season of this contract, he would end with 330 homers with the Mets. So if Soto has his worst power season for the entire length of the contract, this prediction will hit.

Mets void the Juan Soto player option after 2029

Many fans and analysts were surprised that there was a player option in 2029 included in Juan Soto's contract. For a guy who took the most money this time around, the assumption was that he would hit free agency again in 2029. But the details revealed the way the Mets can keep him. After the 2029 season, the Mets will increase Juan Soto's annual average value to $55 million.

Getting a player of Soto's caliber in free agency was a difficult endeavor for the Mets. Owner Steve Cohen spoke about the stress of Soto's decision at the introductory press conference. Cohen and GM David Sterns will not let the relationship end after just five seasons and void the opt-out by increasing his pay. That will bring Soto's final total to $805 million.