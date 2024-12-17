The New York Yankees have made it no secret that they're interested in Chicago Cubs first baseman and outfielder Cody Bellinger. But with trade talks stalled between the Yankees and Cubs, New York is looking at other options.

Former National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt is one of them, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. He also lists Pete Alonso, Christian Walker and Carlos Santana as other names of interest for the Yankees.

As Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Sunday, the Yankees and Cubs are currently hung up over money. Bellinger is due $27.5 million next season and $25 million the year after. The Yankees will want the Cubs to take on a good chunk of that in order to swing a deal. Heyman added that it's a matter of “who blinks first,” though the answer could be neither club.

Bellinger only made $12.5 million in 2023 on a show-me contract with the Cubs to prove the previous three years were not indicative of his ability. He hit .307 with 26 home runs, 4.4 bWAR and a 139 OPS+ in 2023. He took a step back the next year with his average dropping to .266 and a 111 OPS+. If his 2024 more closely mirrored his 2023, it's likely the Yankees and Cubs wouldn't be stuck on the financial aspect of the deal.

Paul Goldschmidt gives the Yankees a cheaper alternative with MVP upside

Goldschmidt is 36 and he's coming off a below-average year (98 OPS+), so it's easy to assume he's not worth pursuing in free agency. But Goldschmidt is also only two years removed from winning the 2022 National League MVP award in a season where he slashed 317/.404/.578 with 35 home runs.

The concerning part is Goldschmidt's increasing ground ball rate, which has steadily climbed from 34.9% in 2020 to 43.7% in 2024. His strikeout rate has increased and walk rate has decreased in that time as well. On the other hand, the Yankees got next to no production from first base last year. It's not hard to imagine Goldschmidt being a substantial upgrade in 2025 at a position where New York batters hit for a .619 OPS with a .216 batting average and 16 home runs.

Goldschmidt would also be considerably cheaper than what the Yankees would have to pay for Bellinger — either a significant portion of his contract or personnel they'd need to give up in a trade. The former St. Louis Cardinal made $26 million last year, but will likely sign a one- or two-year contract wherever he ends up in the $10 to $15 million AAV range.