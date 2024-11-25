The Milwaukee Brewers won the National League Central in a season with low expectations. While they faltered in the playoffs once again, it was a strong season for Pat Murphy's club. The small-market team is looking to add but won't be in on the big free agents this offseason. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported that the Brewers are interested in Paul Goldschmidt in free agency. But there is one thing standing in the way.

“The Brewers would love to find a way to get former Cardinals All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt on their roster, and would have been all-in if first baseman Rhys Hoskins had opted out of his contract,” Nightengale reported.

The Brewers signed Hoskins to a two-year contract last offseason to play first base. He had his worst offensive season in his return from an injury that kept him out the entire 2023 season. That forced Hoskins to pick up his player option for 2025. There is a mutual option for next season, so there is an out coming soon for Milwaukee.

Goldschmidt is coming off a similar offensive season for the Cardinals and is much older. He would have been a nice replacement for Hoskins but now the Brewers do not need that.

If not the Brewers, where could Paul Goldschmidt go?

The report from Nightengale seems to eliminate the Brewers from the Paul Goldschmidt sweepstakes. It is logical, as they need to use as much money to bolster other parts of their lineup as possible. If they are that infatuated with Goldschmidt, he will likely sign a one-year deal and be available next year. So where could Goldschmidt sign?

One team that needs a first baseman is the Yankees. This would be another stopgap option at the position, continuing a trend since Mark Texiera's retirement. But getting a veteran to help shepherd Ben Rice along would be huge for the Bombers. Low-cost moves will also be important if they keep Juan Soto.

In the division with the Cardinals and Brewers, the Pirates could use a first baseman. They had Rowdy Tellez last season but cut him toward the end of the season. Bringing in another veteran to kickstart their lineup would be huge. They have a 17-game gap to make up on the Brewers so every little bit helps.

The Mariners are another team looking for a first baseman and a slugger. Their ballpark is traditionally difficult to hit in, so it would be a test for the former MVP. If he was able to crack the Seattle code, it would be huge for the franchise.