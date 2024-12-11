This offseason, Cody Bellinger’s name has been the focus of trade rumors. The New York Yankees emerged as a potential landing spot for the versatile outfielder and first baseman. However, due to a financial standoff, the trade discussions have hit a snag.

“Cody Bellinger would be a great fit for Yankees since he’s very good at 1B and very solid in CF, too. But for now, there’s a gap on the $. Cubs don’t want to eat any of it, Yankees think they should. Bellinger is guaranteed $52.5M over 2 years with an opt-out after 2025,” via Jon Heyman on X, formerly Twitter.

This impasse could have significant implications for the Yankees and the Chicago Cubs, who are rumored to be considering other major moves. Bellinger, 29, has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career, including an MVP season in 2019. While his 2024 campaign was underwhelming due to injuries—he hit .266 with 18 home runs and a .751 OPS—his defensive versatility makes him a valuable asset. He can capably play center field and first base, both areas of need for the Yankees.

The Yankees need an outfielder, and Cody Bellinger appears to be the best fit

From the Yankees’ perspective, Bellinger could be an ideal Plan B after missing out on Juan Soto. As NJ.com’s Randy Miller noted, “Bellinger would be a good fit for the Yankees on several fronts. First off, he’s a left-handed hitter… Also, Bellinger is an elite defender in the outfield and first base, both positions of need for the Yankees.”

Bellinger is owed $52.5 million over the next two years, including an opt-out after 2025. The Yankees are reluctant to pay him his full salary, and the Cubs are unwilling to eat any of the contract, complicating negotiations.

However, the Cubs seem to recognize Bellinger’s value and are using his contract as leverage. The team reportedly has other trade options on the table, including a potential blockbuster deal for Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker. For the Yankees, adding Bellinger could provide a significant boost to their roster flexibility and lineup depth. However, the financial roadblock raises questions about how far the team is willing to go.

If the Yankees were to take on Bellinger’s full salary, it might limit their ability to make other moves, such as pursuing additional pitching or addressing long-term roster needs. At the same time, refusing to meet the Cubs’ demands could leave the Yankees without a viable alternative to improve their lineup following Soto’s departure to the Mets. The financial gap between the Yankees and Cubs has turned Cody Bellinger’s trade discussions into a game of brinkmanship. As Heyman’s report highlights, both sides have valid reasons for their stances, but time is running out for a resolution.

If the Yankees and Cubs can find common ground, the deal could be a win-win, with Bellinger providing the Yankees with much-needed versatility and the Cubs gaining payroll flexibility to address other areas. For now, however, the money gap remains the biggest hurdle preventing this potential trade from becoming a reality.