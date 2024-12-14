The Pittsburgh Pirates are making waves at the Winter Meetings with a surprising revelation: 23-year-old right-hander Jared Jones is reportedly “very available” for a trade, according to Andrew Destin and Noah Hiles of the Post-Gazette. This news comes just a day after it was reported that Mitch Keller, another Pirates starter, was also on the trade block. The Pirates seem intent on leveraging their pitching depth to address other roster needs, though such a move could raise questions about the team’s long-term strategy.

Jones, a promising young pitcher with significant upside, made his MLB debut last season, showing flashes of brilliance despite some inconsistencies. He posted results slightly better than league average, which is expected for a rookie pitcher. Still, his raw talent and potential make him a key piece for a rebuilding Pirates squad. Moving a cost-controlled, high-upside arm like Jones would be unconventional unless the Pirates receive an overwhelming return.

According to sources cited by the Post-Gazette, the Pirates are motivated to acquire impactful offensive players while maximizing the current high market value of pitching. General Manager Ben Cherington acknowledged this during the Winter Meetings, saying, “In theory…you have to be careful. We want to maintain [pitching] as a strength… We’re still interested in adding to the team, and we think there’ll be a lot of opportunities to do that.”

Pirates are looking to make more moves this offseason as rumors continue to grow

This approach aligns with the Pirates’ strategy of building through trades rather than splashing cash on free agents. Earlier this week, they traded Luis Ortiz and two pitching prospects to the Cleveland Guardians for Spencer Horwitz, an offensive upgrade. The move to dangle Jones and Keller could be another step in that direction.

Trading Jones, however, comes with significant risks. Unlike Keller, who is under contract for four more years at $70 million and has plateaued into a reliable but unspectacular starter, Jones represents a potential frontline pitcher with years of control. Moving him could indicate either supreme confidence in the next wave of Pirates pitching prospects—such as Paul Skenes, Bubba Chandler, and Anthony Solometo—or concerns about Jones’ long-term projection.

Still, the idea of Jones leaving Pittsburgh feels premature. As one league source told the Post-Gazette, the Pirates are “listening” but may only act if an offer blows them away. Given the current pitching market’s frenzy, it’s not inconceivable that such an offer could materialize.

If the Pirates proceed with trading Jones, they must balance the short-term benefit of offensive reinforcements against the long-term impact of losing a potential star pitcher. The NL Central’s competitive landscape could hinge on what happens next with Pittsburgh’s intriguing young ace.