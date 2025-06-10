The Pittsburgh Pirates are once again taking a low-risk swing on a familiar arm. On Tuesday, Pittsburgh re-signed Tanner Rainey to a minor league contract, placing the veteran right-hander at Triple-A Indianapolis as a potential bullpen reinforcement move down the road.

The move gives the Pirates added bullpen depth without requiring a major league roster spot. It also offers a chance at redemption for Rainey, who was designated for assignment just a week prior following a rocky stretch in Pittsburgh’s bullpen. In 2025, the 32-year-old logged a 10.57 ERA across 11 appearances, struggling with command and consistency in high-leverage spots.

Rainey's return was confirmed by MLB.com’s Alex Stumpf, who took to X, formerly known as Twitter and released the news with the following post.

“RHP Tanner Rainey has signed a minor league contract with the Pirates and will report to Triple-A Indianapolis, per an Indy press release”

A 2019 World Series champion with the Washington Nationals, Rainey brings eight seasons of major league experience to the Pirates organization. Despite a tough 2025 campaign, his previous success—like a 2.66 ERA in 2020 and 12 saves in 2022—offers a glimmer of hope that a return to form is still possible. He owns a career 11.2 K/9 and has held opposing hitters to a .221 average.

Rainey has battled injuries and inconsistencies in recent years, including a significant setback following Tommy John surgery in 2022. The road back has been difficult, but the Pirates see value in his experience and potential upside. His assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis allows the organization to evaluate him without immediate pressure, while offering a chance to fine-tune his mechanics away from the major league spotlight.

His walk rate—currently at 14.7% for his career—remains a concern, but Pittsburgh is hopeful that he can sharpen his control in a more developmental setting. With a minor league contract, there’s minimal risk for the team and a decent reward if Rainey’s swing-and-miss stuff resurfaces.

For a Pirates team still searching for stability in the bullpen, especially with mid-season reshuffling underway, bringing back Rainey is a calculated move. His path back to the majors hinges on how he performs in Triple-A Indianapolis, but his track record and veteran presence keep him firmly on Pittsburgh’s radar.