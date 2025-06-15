The Pittsburgh Pirates are likely to deal several players ahead of the MLB trade deadline. One of their pitchers is getting a lot of interest, and it's not Paul Skenes. Pirates hurler Andrew Heaney is expected to get a lot of trade return, per USA TODAY.

Heaney is one of several Pirates hurlers that has posted several quality starts. This season, the pitcher has a 3-5 record with a 3.33 ERA. He has lasted into the seventh inning six times this year, in 14 total starts.

The Pirates are mired in yet another disappointing season. Pittsburgh is dead last in the National League Central, with a 29-43 record. Pittsburgh fired their general manager Derek Shelton in May, due to the frustrations. Don Kelly is now the team's skipper. The team is showing some signs of life under Kelly, but not getting a lot of victories.

The MLB trade deadline is July 31.

The Pirates need a few good bats

Pittsburgh is rumored to be putting just about all of their roster on the trade block. The only Pirates players that have been taken out of trade speculation are pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder ONeil Cruz. This is in despite of the fact that just about every MLB team wants to find a way to get Skenes.

The club needs offense. Pittsburgh is dead last in baseball in runs batted in, while sitting at next-to-last in runs and home runs. It's been awful to watch this Bucs offense, and fans are deeply frustrated with team owner Bob Nutting for not doing more to help the team.

The Pirates have one of the best minor league pitching prospects in the league, in Bubba Chandler. Pirates fans are anxiously waiting for the debut of Chandler with the Bucs. If Heaney or another pitcher is traded, it is likely that Chandler will take their spot in the rotation.

The Pirates are playing the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field. Pittsburgh has two losses to the Cubs in this four-game series.