The Pittsburgh Pirates are not in contention in their division after a disappointing start to the 2025 season. With the Major League Baseball trade deadline a little over a month away, the Pirates will get calls from contenders around the league. While Paul Skenes is no longer in danger of leaving Pittsburgh, he is not the only starting pitcher in rumors. The Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chicago Cubs could call the Pirates about the availability of Andrew Heaney.

The Pirates sit near the bottom of the National League standings. Because of that, players on expiring deals across their roster are available. Heaney is near the top of that list, playing on an one-year, $5.25 million deal. According to MLB.com's Mark Feisand, the Astros, Dodgers, and Cubs are teams that would be willing to pay the price to acquire him.

The lefty is in the middle of his 12th MLB season. His 3.33 ERA is a near career-best for the 34-year-old. Heaney's record does not match his numbers though. Their offense has let Skenes and the rest of the Pirates' starters down. Despite that, Heaney is 3-5 over his 14 starts so far this season, despite an injury that took the Pittsburgh pitcher off the mound on June 7.

The Pirates have young players that are part of their long term plans already on their major league roster. However, there are veterans across the lineup that have no place on the team in five years. Heaney is one of them.

After bouncing around the league over the last four years, the Pirates signed Heaney to a one-year deal. Now that he will not be a part of a potential postseason run, Pittsburgh is likely to sell as high on him as possible.

Contenders around the league need pitching help in order to best position themselves to win a championship. The Cubs have been without Justin Steele since his surgery, and Shota Imanaga is at less than full strength. The Astros continue to wait for the return of Christian Javier, operating with an incomplete rotation. Injuries have decimated the Dodgers as well, and Heaney is familiar with Los Angeles, playing with them during 2022.

Heaney has proven himself as a capable MLB starter. He was a key piece of the 2023 World Series run by the Texas Rangers. Contenders could try and trade for him in the hopes that he can deliver for them as well.

The Pirates did not enter the 2025 season wanting to trade Heaney away. Now, though, teams around the league could offer them a package they can't refuse.