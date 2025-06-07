Much to the chagrin of their long-tortured fan base, the Pittsburgh Pirates had an unpleasantly quiet offseason. Signing left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney to a one-year, $5.25 million contract was arguably their biggest move. He was removed from his latest start.

Heaney exited Saturday's 2-1 series-clinching win versus the Philadelphia Phillies after throwing a wild pitch in the seventh inning. It was later revealed that he was dealing with left calf cramping, per MLB.com's Alex Stumpf.

Pirates gut out another nice win

When the veteran southpaw left, the score was tied 1-1 and there was a runner on third base with no outs. Isaac Mattson marvelously pitched the team out of trouble, however, and gave the offense a chance to pull off a second straight upset victory in PNC Park. The Buccos did exactly that, as former No. 1 overall pick Henry Davis came through in the clutch once again. He hit a 401-foot home run off 2024 All-Star Ranger Suarez in the bottom of the seventh inning, his second dinger in as many days.

The Pirates eventually handed the game over to closer David Bednar, who did not even allow a fly ball against the formidable trio of Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Alec Bohm. The hard-earned W, which followed Friday night's thrilling walk-off, would not have been possible without Andrew Heaney. The 34-year-old surrendered only one run on four hits in six innings pitched. He recorded five strikeouts and no walks, putting Pittsburgh in position to steal another one from the Phillies.

This is hardly the first time Heaney has delivered for the Pirates. He has a 3.24 ERA in 72 1/3 innings this season. Pittsburgh needs him in the rotation, not just for the reliable production he is posting on the hill, but also because of his veteran presence.

Heaney can guide fantastic ace Paul Skenes and this young group through all the adversity a last-place ballclub endures. Fortunately, he should be just fine. The Pirates (25-40) will try to win their third game in a row for the first time this year when Skenes battles Cristopher Sanchez on Sunday afternoon.