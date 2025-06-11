Andrew McCutchen will go down as one of the best Pittsburgh Pirates of all time. In two different stints with the team, McCutchen has been a role model for years to come.

On Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, Cutch hit a three-run home run to take a 4-0 lead. As he crossed home plate, he surpassed legend Roberto Clemente to move into third all-time in Pirates home runs with 241. He is behind Ralph Kiner (301) and Willie Stargell (475). He likely will remain in third place, as the odds of him hitting another 60 homers are far-fetched.

Any time you are in the same conversation as Clemente, you are doing something right. He even won the Roberto Clemente Award in 2015. The former National League MVP in 2013 will certainly have his No. 22 retired by the Pirates one day, and he has a legit argument to find himself in Cooperstown as well.

McCutchen is also top 10 in Pirates history in walks (846), extra-base hits (626), RBIs (843), hits (1,721), at-bats (6,075), games (1,638), stolen bases (186), and runs (956). He is without a doubt one of the best players to ever put on a Pirates uniform.

Cutch has been in the majors since 2009. The 38-year-old doesn't have much juice left in the tank, but he can still be a valuable player for the Pirates, and maybe another club before his career is over. With how the Pirates are playing this season, they could be sellers, and McCutchen could be a trade candidate for a contender if he wants one more chance at a ring.

McCutchen is hitting .265 with five homers and 22 RBIs. He is on pace to have his best season since 2021, when he hit 21 homers and 80 RBIs for the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Pirates defeated the Marlins 5-2 to improve to 28-41. They remain in last place in the NL Central Division, where they likely will finish the season.