One of the Pittsburgh Pirates' most successful players in the last decade is calling it a career.

Infielder Josh Harrison announced his retirement on Saturday, on the 14th anniversary of his big league debut, which came in 2011.

Harrison explained how baseball taught him life lessons:

“Thank you for helping shape me, humble me, and give me a platform to grow, not just as a player, but as a man.  I’m blessed to have been a 2x All-Star and to play for as long as I did, but I never sought to prove people wrong, only to prove myself right in my beliefs.  With that being said, future players don’t get other people’s expectations of you limit you from reaching your full potential.  Put in the work and go get what you deserve.”

Harrison was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2008, and a year later, he was traded to the Pirates. As previously mentioned, Harrison got the call to the show in '11 and proceeded to play eight seasons for Pittsburgh, making a pair of All-Star appearances along the way. While he was versatile, Harrison mostly played second and third base.

2014 was by far his best campaign. He batted .314 and even finished top 10 in National League MVP voting. His last season with the Pirates came in 2018, but he was injured a lot. Harrison ultimately left the Bucs and had numerous stints across the Majors between 2019-2023 with the Athletics, Washington Nationals, Detroit Tigers, Philadelphia Phillies, and Chicago White Sox.

Harrison last played in the bigs in '23 with the Phils. He spent time in spring training with the Cincinnati Reds in 2024, but the 37-year-old didn't make the roster.

He finishes his MLB career as a .270 hitter, which is extremely respectable. Harrison has 1,080 hits across 13 years of service time and will now head into a new journey. Harrison was a gamer, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him transition to coaching at some point. Paul Skenes is shaping up to be a Pirates legend, but Harrison will never be forgotten, either.