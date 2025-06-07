Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Nick Gonzales called game after Pittsburgh outlasted the Philadelphia Phillies in a 5–4 victory at PNC Park. The Pirates have won two and lost three of their last five games. Paul Skenes has neither started nor played for the Pirates since losing to Lance McCullers Jr. and the Astros. Gonzales lifted his sacrifice fly to left, raising the Jolly Roger and sending the PNC Park crowd into celebration.

Raise it! 🏴‍☠️ Nick Gonzales walks it off for the @Pirates! pic.twitter.com/XJ9NaWXItn — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

The game went back and forth. Trea Turner gave the Phillies an early lead, scoring in the first inning. He added a two-run single in the fourth, putting Philadelphia ahead 4–2. Pittsburgh responded quickly. Bryan Reynolds tied the game twice, first with an RBI single in the second, then with a solo homer in the third. In the fourth, Henry Davis launched a two-run home run to even the score at 4–4.

Adam Frazier led the Pirates’ offense, going 3-for-4 and scoring the game-winning run. Reynolds added two RBIs, and Davis kept the Pirates alive with his timely blast. David Bednar shut the door in the ninth by striking out the side, including a curveball to freeze Turner.

Turner went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs, and a stolen base. Alec Bohm and Nick Castellanos also drove in runs, but the Phillies couldn’t hold their lead late in the game.

Article Continues Below

The Pirates’ bullpen was sharp. Chase Shugart, Caleb Ferguson, Dennis Santana, and Bednar combined to allow just two hits and one walk across 5⅓ scoreless innings. They struck out eight and kept the Phillies from scoring after starter Bailey Falter left the game.

Despite the win, the Pirates still face uphill battles. They sit at the bottom of the NL Central with a 24–40 record. Pittsburgh hasn’t made the postseason since 2015 and hasn’t reached the World Series since 1979. Their last playoff appearance came in the 2015 National League Wild Card Game, where they were blanked 4–0 by Jake Arrieta and the Chicago Cubs.

Paul Skenes is expected to return to the mound soon, possibly in the series finale. The Pirates are also exploring roster changes. Prospects like Termarr Johnson and Bubba Chandler may receive call-ups later this season. Meanwhile, veterans such as Ke’Bryan Hayes and Bednar could attract trade interest before the deadline.

Friday’s walk-off was a bright moment in a tough season. But to change their fortunes, the Pirates will need more than just late-inning heroics.