Paul Skenes is one of the best young pitchers in Major League Baseball history. After breaking onto the scene with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2024 and starting the All-Star game, Skenes has built on his rookie year and then some. However, there are rumors that Pittsburgh is concerned that they will not be willing to pay him when he becomes eligible for extension after the 2026 season.

Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden put together deals from every team for Skenes, and the New York Mets' package features top prospects like Jett Williams and Carson Benge. Almost every deal includes some combination of prospects to offer in exchange for Skenes. The Mets might not have the best individual prospects in the league, but their package might be one of the best.

Skenes and the Pirates have shot down the trade rumors earlier this season. However, fans continue to discuss the possibilities. Bowden offered his thoughts, saying that New York is the team with the most motivation to add Skenes.

Proposed package: OF Carson Benge, 1B Ryan Clifford, SS/OF Jett Williams, RHP Brandon Sproat

“The Mets could offer arguably their four best prospects for Skenes,” Bowden said. “Sproat could effectively replace Skenes in the Pirates’ rotation immediately, while Benge, Clifford and Williams would give them a trio of bats who would improve their lineup in the long term. This is the weakest package of the five, but among this group of potential trade partners, the Mets are the team that needs Skenes the most. He’d pair with Kodai Senga to lead a rotation that surprisingly tops the majors in ERA (2.85) this season.”

Why the New York Mets should make the trade

While teams around the league would be interested in adding the All-Star to their rotation, the Mets could be one of the most aggressive teams on the trade market. David Stearns is known as one of the league's biggest spender and would likely give Skenes however much he asks for in order to keep him in New York. As Bowden said, the Mets are the contender for whom the pitcher would have the biggest impact.

Kodai Senga is holding his own as the team's ace. His 1.60 ERA is one of the best marks in all of baseball. Unfortunately, Carlos Mendoza's rotation only goes downhill from there. Frankie Montas remains on the Mets' injured list and Clay Holmes has fallen back down to Earth after a hot start. If the Mets are able to bring him in, Skenes and Senga would be one of the best one-two punches in the entire league.

Giving up the majority of their future gives New York reason to pause. However, the Mets signed Juan Soto to a 15-year contract this winter, securing their future with him alongside Francisco Lindor. If Stearns can keep Pete Alonso in New York this winter, the Mets would have everything they need to contend for World Series titles for years to come.

While Williams and Benge represent the best New York's system has to offer, that is the price of doing business. Skenes is absolutely worth almost any price the Pirates demand. The Mets would have no choice but to give up everything, even if it means just a season and a half with Skenes on their roster.

Mets Trade Grade: A+

Why the Pittsburgh Pirates should make the trade

While the Pittsburgh Pirates have a plethora of young talent across their roster, things haven't come together yet. Oneil Cruz is crushing baseballs for the Pirates, but Brian Reynolds is the only other Pittsburgh player with over 5 home runs on the season. Even on the mound, Skenes is carrying the rest of the starting rotation on his shoulders.

Skenes went 11-3 last season in 23 starts. In just 12 appearances in 2025, he already has more losses than his rookie season. While the Pirates ace has tried to redirect the blame towards himself and his teammates, the organization doesn't believe him. Pittsburgh fired Derek Shelton at the beginning of May, but nothing has changed for them.

With their season likely already over, the Pirates should continue looking forward. The Mets package gives them a variety of talented players that can continue growing together. Williams has impressed in the minor leagues so far in his career, and while Sproat is far from what Skenes is, Pittsburgh's rotation would still have a bright future.

Moving on from Skenes would sour the Pirates' fanbase against them. However, the team's big picture approach could pay off in the future. Pittsburgh is a small market compared to New York and could simply lack the resources necessary to keep Skenes on the team. The Mets' package sets them up well, but the Pirates need to consider if the trade would be worth the inevitable consequences.

Pirates Trade Grade: C