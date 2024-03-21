MLB The Show 24 codes allow players to access content for modes like Diamond Dynasty. Like previous titles, these codes help you get in-game items. However, you need to redeem them, which usually only drop for a limited time or quantity. Unfortunately, not everyone knows about these codes. Therefore, to help newcomers, we created a list (which we'll update) that includes all active Codes for MLB The Show 24.
MLB The Show 24 Codes
Play ball! ⚾
MLB The Show 24 is out today on PS5 and PS4: https://t.co/E97OSTOWCa pic.twitter.com/kBYXvn5Qzz
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 20, 2024
Here are all known active MLB The Show 24 Codes, as of March 2024:
ACTIVE:
|CODE
|REWARD
|OOHYANKEES
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|OOHDODGERS
|Chris Taylor
EXPIRED:
|CODE
|REWARD
Overall, that includes all the current active and expired codes in MLB The Show 24. We hope this guide helped you earn some solid free items in the game. However, you might also need to know how to actually redeem said codes. No worries, we got you covered.
How To Redeem Codes In MLB The Show 24
- Visit The Show Codes website
- Log in to your The Show 24 account
- Insert Code and hit Submit
Overall, redeeming codes might not be as simple as, say, NBA 2K24, but it's simple nonetheless. You just need to know your account info and everything should work fine. While the code should work instantly, give it a bit of time to ensure that it did work.
If a code you redeem did not work, re-check to make sure the spelling is correct. Furthermore, try copy and pasting the text if you think it'll work. However, it is also possible that the code in question might already be expired. Have no fear, as its possible more codes may release in the future.
If not, The Show 24 still offers the occasional free packs for Diamond Dynasty players. Furthermore, each new season brings Conquest Maps, Mini-Seasons, and much more to help you earn rewards. Overall, just playing the game and its many modes are a great way of receiving new items for free.
Of course, The Show 24, like other sports games, does allow you to purchase packs and other in-game items. However, we like to recommend to avoid these, as many items can be earned free if you grind enough. There's no shortage of opportunities in the game to earn some of the best items. Regardless, the choice is yours, though we just want to look out for you.
Lastly, if you're new to The Show 24, feel free to visit our guides for batters and pitchers. After all, even though some of these items feature great players, you still need to learn how to play with them. Therefore, make sure to familiarize yourself with the game, its mechanics, and more.
For more gaming and MLB news, visit ClutchPoints. Lastly, subscribe to our Gaming Newsletter for weekly gaming info.