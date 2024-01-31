The next era of The Show kicked off when the developers unveiled Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to be the cover athlete

MLB The Show 24 releases just before the 2024 MLB Season, bringing new gameplay and an updated experience for all players. The next era of The Show kicked off when the developers unveiled Toronto Blue Jays player Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to be the cover athlete. While we expect the series to retain many similarities to its predecessors, the newest title will bring new features to improve the experience.

MLB The Show 24 Release Date: March 19, 2024

MLB The Show 24 has a set release date on Tuesday, March 19th 2024, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, MLB The Show 24 is not coming to PC, as it will remain on Console for now. However, the game will be included with Game Pass on Day one. Currently, the game offers two separate editions for pre-order, based on the platform in which you buy it:

Standard Edition (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) – $59.99 Full Game 5 The Show Packs

Standard Edition (PS5, Xbox Series X|S) – $69.99 5 The Show Packs 5k Stubs

Collector's Edition – N/A N/A



Like previous entries, MLB The Show 24 is developed by San Diego Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

MLB The Show 24 Gameplay

As the nineteenth entry of the series, MLB The Show 24 features many similar gameplay elements to its predecessors. Of course, this means the return of many popular modes like Road To The Show, Diamond Dynasty, Franchise, Conquest, and more. Furthermore, the developer released a calendar that included four separate feature premieres. So expect to see more content as we approach the release date.

Overall, MLB The Show will let you play with the most up-to-date roster in various modes. Manage your own baseball team in Franchise, or collect player cards and complete Sets in Diamond Dynasty. The Show 24's Gameplay will make it a one-stop shop for everything you need in an MLB game.

In terms of online play, MLB The Show 24 will offer ways to play with friends. Whether you want to duke it out head-to-head, or play together in Ranked Online co-op, The Show 24's gameplay gives you a solid amount of options to choose from.

MLB The Show 24 Story

As mentioned before, MLB The Show 24 will likely feature Road To The Show, a game mode in which you create your own player. This mode features a face scan system which lets you use your own image in The Show. While not necessarily a huge story with insane narrative, Road To The Show lets you live out your own MLB career with the most updated rosters.

You'll start off with a relatively low player rating, and build your way up with consistent performances. Additionally, equipping different gear also improves your player's skills. However, if you still don't like your team, you can request a trade and start fresh somewhere else.

Additionally, we wonder if the developers plan to continue their Negro Leagues Storylines series which began in The Show 23. Overall, the series itself allowed players to re-live MLB history and learn about pioneers of the game. The mode received critical acclaim in the last title, so perhaps the developers want to take a similar route. MLB The Show 24 kicked off its ad campaign with a tour through the Dominican Republic. Perhaps we'll see Storylines based on players from there?

More details on the game will be made available, starting this February. Keep checking back with us for all the latest The Show 24 content, for all things Story, Gameplay, and Trailers.

