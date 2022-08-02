BREAKING: Padres ‘close’ to blockbuster Juan Soto trade with Nationals on deadline day

The San Diego Padres are “getting close” to a deal for Washington Nationals superstar Juan Soto, according to USA TODAY Sports’ Bob Nightengale. Fellow MLB insiders Jon Heyman and Mark Feinsand also report momentum for the Padres on Soto, with Jon Morosi saying the trade is “on the verge” of happening and is in the final stages of being worked out.

The trade isn’t finalized just yet, though. Feinsand notes specifically that the Padres thought they had a deal done for Max Scherzer last year, only to see him wind up with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals are also reportedly in on Soto trade talks, and there’s always the possibility one of those teams comes over the top with the winning offer. The Cardinals reportedly haven’t made Dylan Carlson available in a trade offer.

However, as of right now, it seems as if San Diego is in the driver’s seat and will look to seal the deal for the Nationals superstar.

Nightengale echoes a report from earlier Tuesday about Josh Bell also joining Soto in San Diego:

There are several scenarios in which 1B Josh Bell will be part of the Juan Soto trade with the #Padres, but deal has yet to be finalized. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 2, 2022

The Padres are going for it as they try to compete with the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, among other World Series contenders. While they have little chance of coming back to win the division, acquiring Juan Soto and potentially Josh Bell as well will set them up for a potential deep playoff run, especially with Fernando Tatis Jr. hopefully coming back at some point this season.