Cardinals making trade play for Giants ace Carlos Rodon after missing out on Juan Soto

The St. Louis Cardinals were firmly entrenched in the Juan Soto sweepstakes alongside the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers. However, the Padres ultimately pulled away and made an offer that the Washington Nationals could not refuse. But the Cardinals are still looking to add despite missing out on Soto. According to St. Louis Dispatch writer Derrick Gold, the Cardinals have been in talks with the San Francisco Giants about Carlos Rodon.

Rodon won’t be an easy player to acquire. He is one of MLB’s best pitchers but features an undesirable contract. But the Cardinals have World Series aspirations this season. With Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and possibly Adam Wainwright set to retire after the season, there is extra motivation for St. Louis to go all in this year.

The Cardinals have a decent pitching rotation already. Adam Wainwright continues to pitch well into his early 40’s and Miles Mikolas is in the midst of a resurgent season. Jack Flaherty is expected to return from the IL in August as well. But adding Carlos Rodon would push them over the top. They are trying to catch the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central who specialize in pitching.

So the Cardinals may feel that Rodon could be the key to winning the division. He has an opt-out clause following the season which means he may be a half-year rental. But as aforementioned, the Cardinals want to make a deep postseason run this season. So they likely will take the risk.