Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese spoke candidly during WNBA All-Star Weekend about her experience attending a recent in-person collective bargaining agreement (CBA) meeting, revealing that the session gave her a clearer understanding of the challenges facing the league and its players.

Reese, 23, addressed the topic during a press conference at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, where the 2025 WNBA All-Star festivities are being held. She shared her thoughts with USA Today reporter Meghan L. Hall, emphasizing how the meeting broadened her perspective on the current state of player compensation and representation in the WNBA.

“Basically it was my first meeting in person and being able to have the opportunity to meet face to face with the league,” Reese said. “I think it was very important to have all the players there, more than 40, and just being able to see our faces because we are about business. It’s bigger than me – no player is less important than me or more important than me. We are all here to fight for the same thing and what we deserve.”

Reese, now in her second year in the league, has rapidly become one of the WNBA’s most visible players. She was recently announced as the WNBA Edition cover athlete for NBA 2K26, joining NBA MVP and NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony as faces of the upcoming title, set to release on Sept. 5. Her growing off-court profile has brought added visibility to the broader conversations surrounding league policy and player equity.

Angel Reese embraces leadership guidance as she becomes more vocal in ongoing CBA talks

“And yesterday’s meeting really woke me up to the eyes of we aren’t getting what we deserve,” Reese continued. “I’m like wow, I didn’t know all this stuff and now I’m being able to be informed, knowing that I could be more vocal because I do know more.”

She also credited veteran leadership, including longtime union president Nneka Ogwumike, for helping guide the younger generation of players through the ongoing negotiations.

“Being able to have Nneka as our president and have so many great players that have representation that know a lot and know what we deserve is just really important,” Reese added. “So, I’m really happy to be a part of that meeting yesterday because it did wake me up to a lot of things that I didn’t know was going on.”

Reese is one of several rising stars adding their voices to ongoing discussions around the next CBA, as the league and players union prepare to renegotiate terms ahead of the current agreement’s expiration. The All-Star gathering served not only as a celebration of talent, but also a crucial platform for dialogue on player rights and compensation.

Through 21 appearances this season, Reese is averaging 14 points, a league-best 12.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. She will play for Team Collier in Sunday night’s WNBA All-Star Game.