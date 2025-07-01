Three seasons ago, the Arizona Diamondbacks went on a huge run all the way to the World Series. They would fall to the Texas Rangers, but the Dbacks used a late-season surge to give themselves a really good chance of winning their second-ever World Series.

This season, Arizona would need another late surge to even make the postseason. They are only four games out of a Wild Card spot, but they are behind the Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Mets. The Philadelphia Phillies have recently taken over the top spot in the NL East, as the Mets are currently in a massive slump. The Los Angeles Dodgers contain a 10.5-game lead over the Dbacks. What was once a very close division is no longer the case. The Dodgers are starting to run away with the NL West.

The Diamondbacks contain an excellent offense led by Corbin Carroll, Eugenio Suarez, and Ketel Marte. Marte is having an insanely good season offensively. In only 58 games, Marte is hitting .300 with 17 home runs, 37 RBIs, and has walked 33 times. He adds a .994 OPS. He is currently on a hot streak that was interupted by a moronic fan in the stands in Chicago. Marte is appreciative of the support.

General manager Mike Hazen was recently on The Show with Jon Heyman to talk MLB Trade Deadline and what it would take to be buyers.

“Yeah, they aren't just looking, they are calling,” Hazen said. “I want to buy really bad, but we have a responsibility to the organization too, that I just can't go blindly in there and hope. That is the most dangerous word this time of year. I'd love to be able to just hope that everything's going to work out. I want to see us play more consistent baseball before I hope that those runs and wins are coming.”

Hazen wants the team to put them in a position to be buyers. If they can do that, the Diamondbacks can be a serious threat in the National League.