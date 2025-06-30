The New York Mets are 3-13 since June 10 and a rough stretch got even worse for them over the weekend when the Pittsburgh Pirates not only swept them, but outscored New York 30-4 over three games.

Mets fans are understandably frustrated, and team owner Steve Cohen tried to stay optimistic on Monday when he addressed the fanbase via X.

“Tough stretch, no sugarcoating it,” he wrote. “I didn’t see this coming. I’m as frustrated as everybody else. We will get through this period. Our injured pitching will come back over the next few weeks. It is unlikely the team’s hitting with RISP will continue at this weak pace. Keep the faith!”

Though one can assess blame up and down the roster, the Mets' starting pitching has done little too keep the team in games early. New York trailed 5-0 after the first inning on Sunday, 3-1 after two innings on Saturday and 4-0 after two innings on Friday. No Mets starter has recorded an out in the sixth inning in the team's last 12 games.

Mets team meeting did little to stop the bleeding

After the Mets' loss on Saturday, the players convened for a closed-door meeting to try and regroup. It's never a good look to get blown out again the next game, but that's what happened on Sunday.

“Sometimes it is just good to sit down as a team and talk through things,” David Peterson said, per Will Sammon of The Athletic. “Whether something came up or whether it’s a reminder of, ‘Hey, this is something we knew was coming and we have the record that we have for a reason and we’re a good baseball team.’”

That record is 48-37 — good enough to be in the thick of the division race, but a far cry from the juggernaut the Mets looked like just a few weeks ago when they were 45-25.

“We are all frustrated,” manager Carlos Mendoza added. “We’re better than that, and they know that. It’s a tough stretch. We’ve got to be better, and it starts with me.”

The Mets have Monday off before they begin a six-game homestand against the Milwaukee Brewers, then their crosstown rivals, the New York Yankees.