On Sunday at Chase Field, the Arizona Diamondbacks rolled past the Colorado Rockies 13-6, using a historic fifth inning to clinch a three-game sweep.

Arizona struck early, scoring in the first inning for the sixth straight game, the longest streak in the majors this season. Adrian Del Castillo opened the scoring with a three-run home run, his first of the year, giving the Diamondbacks a 3-0 lead. The hit also extended Arizona’s run of games with multiple runs in the first three innings to seven, matching the Philadelphia Phillies for the longest streak in MLB this season. Ketel Marte added an RBI single in the second to make it 4-2.

The game’s defining moment came in the fifth inning. With two outs and no runners on, Arizona launched a relentless rally against Rockies starter Tanner Gordon. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. began the surge with a single, sparking nine consecutive hits, a new franchise record, all coming with two outs.

Alek Thomas drove in a run with an infield single, James McCann plated two more with a base hit to right, and Blaze Alexander added another RBI single. After Gordon exited, Corbin Carroll greeted reliever Ryan Rolison with an RBI single. Marte followed with a two-run double, and Geraldo Perdomo capped the outburst with an RBI single to right, making it 12-3.

The nine straight hits were the most consecutive two-out hits in Diamondbacks history and the most in MLB since Toronto’s nine-hit streak in May 2023. In total, Arizona scored eight runs in the inning, batting around the order. Every starter recorded at least one hit and one run scored.

Del Castillo finished 3-for-5, falling a triple shy of the cycle, while Carroll, McCann, Marte, and Alexander each collected two hits. Rookie Connor Kaiser logged his first career hit with an RBI double in the seventh for Arizona’s 13th run.

Brandon Pfaadt (12-7) earned the win even after allowing 11 hits in five innings. He surrendered three earned runs, striking out two on 77 pitches. Jalen Beeks threw a scoreless sixth before Kendall Graveman allowed three runs in the seventh. John Curtiss closed the game with two shutout innings.

The Rockies, who matched Arizona’s hit total until the late innings with 16, were led offensively by Adael Amador’s RBI double, Kyle Karros’ two RBIs, and Brenton Doyle’s 10th homer of the season. Gordon (2-5) was charged with 10 runs and 12 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

With the sweep, Arizona improved to 57-61 while Colorado fell to 30-87, as the Diamondbacks’ bats delivered one of the most explosive innings in franchise history.