Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez has battled an injury in recent days. Suarez is expected to return to Arizona's lineup on Wednesday, in what may be his final game with that franchise.

“All Star 3B Eugenio Suarez is back in the Arizona Diamondbacks lineup in what should be his final game before he’s traded. He’ll DH today,” USA Today's Bob Nightengale posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Suarez was hit by a pitch in the hand on Monday, during a game with the Detroit Tigers. An MRI revealed that there were no breaks. Suarez missed Tuesday's game due to that injury, amidst a massive amount of speculation he was getting traded.

There are several teams involved in trying to trade for Suarez, including the Seattle Mariners and Cincinnati Reds. The New York Yankees were also involved at one point. This season, the Diamondbacks third baseman has 36 home runs.

The Diamondbacks are struggling this season, with a 51-57 record. Arizona has lost seven of their last 10 games.

Diamondbacks are struggling as the trade deadline arrives

Arizona has been reluctant in recent weeks to move Suarez, or any of their other trade candidates. Diamondbacks management wanted to see if the team was able to push out of its season-long funk and win games. That hasn't been able to happen, as the team is fourth in the National League West division.

If Nightengale is correct, then Arizona is finally making a deal for one of their biggest stars. The Diamondbacks had traded away another infielder in recent days, when Josh Naylor got dealt to the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners have been actively engaged in talks with Arizona to add Suarez too.

This season, Suarez is hitting .248 with 87 runs batted in to go with his 36 homers. The veteran has played with Seattle before, as well as the Reds and the Detroit Tigers.

Time will tell if Suarez actually gets traded. Arizona plays the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.