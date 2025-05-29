The Atlanta Braves have placed right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver on the 15-day injured list following an elbow strain suffered during Thursday’s doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies. The roster move comes at a challenging time for the Braves, who have been grappling with pitching injuries throughout the season. To fill the opening on the active roster, the club recalled right-hander Michael Petersen from Triple-A Gwinnett.

Smith-Shawver’s injury occurred during Game 1 of the doubleheader in Philadelphia. After being struck on the leg by a 96.6 mph line drive off the bat of Bryson Stott, he remained in the game but began showing signs of discomfort in his throwing arm. He winced following a pitch to Trea Turner and signaled toward the dugout, prompting manager Brian Snitker and trainer Jeff Steveson to make a quick trip to the mound. After a brief discussion, Smith-Shawver was removed from the game and escorted to the clubhouse. The Braves confirmed the injury and corresponding roster move in an official post on the team's X (formerly Twitter).

“The #Braves today placed RHP AJ Smith-Shawver on the 15-day injured list with a strained right elbow and recalled RHP Michael Petersen to Atlanta.”

In a corresponding move, the right-hander was recalled. Petersen will come up from the minors to give Atlanta some extra bullpen depth for the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader in Philadelphia. Since joining the organization in early April, the 31-year-old has quietly impressed, putting together a 2.45 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 14.2 innings at Triple-A. If he performs well in the coming days, there could be an opportunity for him to remain with the big-league club longer-term, especially with the Braves dealing with continued uncertainty in their pitching staff.

The injury is a significant setback for the Braves, who have already been navigating a tough season marked by inconsistency in their rotation, including limited availability from Spencer Strider. The 22-year-old Smith-Shawver had emerged as one of the brighter spots for Atlanta, posting a 3.86 ERA and a 3-2 record over nine starts. He’s recorded 42 strikeouts across 44 1/3 innings, though control has been an issue at times with 21 walks and 19 earned runs allowed.

If further testing confirms a more serious injury, Smith-Shawver could be facing a lengthy absence — possibly Tommy John surgery — which would sideline him well into the 2026 season.