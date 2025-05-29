The Atlanta Braves are looking to get a win against the Philadelphia Phillies, but they're going to have to do it without one of their key players, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

“AJ Smith-Shawver exits after 2 2/3 IP in Game 1 of today’s doubleheader, one batter after taking a Bryson Stott line drive off his right calf. Scott Blewett enters in the 3rd inning,” Morosi wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

From the looks of it, Spencer Strider was the person who noticed something was wrong with Smith-Shawver.

“WOW man. We are so lucky to have Spencer Strider. After AJSS got hit by a line drive he stayed in the game. Strider walked over to Kranny and told him he noticed something with AJSS arm, then they went out and pulled him. Strider talked with the coaches then went down to check on,” one user wrote.

Article Continues Below

WOW man. We are so lucky to have Spencer Strider

After AJSS got hit by a line drive he stayed in the game. Strider walked over to Kranny and told him he noticed something with AJSS arm, then they went out and pulled him. Strider talked with the coaches then went down to check on pic.twitter.com/6PDNsMkTAr — Dillion Harper (@og_yungdilly) May 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

With the Braves now down a starter, it will be up to their depth to try and finish off the game. They've already lost the first game of the series against the Phillies, and as of now, they're down to them in the second game. It's been a struggle for the Braves to stay consistent this season, and the past two weeks have not been their best.

On the bright side, Ronald Acuna Jr. has returned and looks like he hasn't missed a step, but now it has to result in wins for the Braves. Strider also just returned from injury, and he's trying to get back into a groove. After their previous game against the Phillies, manager Brian Snitker spoke about Strider's play.

“It takes a while,” said Snitker, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. “They’ve got to be patient. We’ve got to be patient. But today was better than the last one. Hopefully, the next one is a little better than this one. He gave us a chance to win.”