The Atlanta Braves are looking to catch fire after having a slow start to the season, and they've slowly been gaining some momentum. Players have been in and out of the lineup, and they recently had to make some moves that could affect the team.

“Braves recalled RHP Zach Thompson and put LHP Aaron Bummer on the major league bereavement list,” The Athletic's David O'Brien wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Thompson is back with the Braves after getting sent down without making a big league appearance, but unfortunately, it's because of Bummer being sent to the bereavement list. Through five innings, Bummer is sitting on a 4.50 ERA and a 2.57 FIP, with his most recent appearance being on April 10 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

For Thompson, he'll be making his first appearance in the big leagues since he was a starter with the San Diego Padres in 2022.

Hopefully, Bummer and his family are doing okay, and the Braves will hold down the fort for him while he's gone.

Braves trying to find momentum after slow start to season

The Braves were supposed to be one of the top teams in the league this season, but a slow start has calmed the hype. With injuries and inconsistencies haunting them early, they're looking for anything that can get them to run off some wins in the next couple of weeks. They recently got a big win against the Phillies, and hopefully, they can keep it rolling against the Rays.

The one person that the Braves are hoping to get back sooner than later is Ronald Acuna Jr., who tore his ACL on May 26 and had surgery on June 6. Acuna is set to have his left knee reevaluated soon and will travel to Los Angeles for the checkup, according to manager Brian Snitker. So far, Acuna hasn't run out of the batter's box in his workouts and has not been cleared to do any start-and-stop running or cutting.

“They just have to check him out and sign off on it before they can do that,” Snitker said via ESPN. “And I think this was just part of the plan initially. I don't think he's going to rush it or anything. This has been the case from the get go.”

The Braves have not been the same with Acuna not in the lineup, as they lost nine of their first 11 games. Hopefully, Acuna will come back with an update that will excite fans.