On Wednesday, the Dallas Cowboys took part in a preseason training camp scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams as both teams prepare for the upcoming 2025 season. The Cowboys have had a cloud hanging over them for the past week or so ever since Micah Parsons announced his intention to seek a trade from the franchise.

The Cowboys didn't provide much to get their fans' spirits up during the scrimmage on Wednesday.

“We learned that the defense still isn't very good,” noted Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, per SportsDay Cowboys on X, formerly Twitter. “Jimmy Garroppolo ran all over them in the passing game. They could not stop the run… they couldn't even run the ball against the Rams' first team defense. Once again, this is the same thing we saw last year when these two teams scrimmaged. The Cowboys' defense is not ready for the standards that they want to have to get to the postseason.”

Meanwhile, Cowboys social media fan Dan Rogers had a more blunt take on what he saw from the scrimmage.

“The Cowboys looked terrible in the scrimmage against the Rams.

The head coach doesn't know which way to wear his visor,” he wrote on X. “And Micah Parsons would rather play for the Rams. It's over. Cancel the season.”

A rough time for the Cowboys

Jerry Jones and company have made a habit of waiting until the last second to pay their star players over the last few years, with both CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott threatening to make things ugly before eventually getting signed to new extensions last season.

Now, it appears that the Cowboys may have won a stupid prize after playing a very stupid game with Micah Parsons, arguably their best player in the modern era and one of the league's elite pass rushers.

While a trade request does not to equate to an actual trade happening, it's certainly not a good sign when the team's best player is publicly putting the organization on blast.

The Cowboys will get their regular season underway on September 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles.