For much of their Wednesday night contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers, it seemed like the Atlanta Braves were going to pick up their first victory of the season, while also handing the Dodgers their first loss of the year. Instead, Los Angeles rallied from a 5-0 deficit and ended up pulling off a 6-5 victory after Shohei Ohtani blasted a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.

It's been a rough start to the year for Atlanta, as they got swept by the San Diego Padres in their first series, before promptly getting swept by L.A. Their most recent loss was undoubtedly their most crushing, and that was clear as day when listening to the Braves broadcast team, as they had a somber reaction to the team's seventh straight loss to open the new season.

“The heartache has hit a new level for the Atlanta Braves,” Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin said in the wake of Ohtani's latest heroics.

Oh man the Braves broadcast 😭pic.twitter.com/TXi3T5cl2K — DodgersMuse (@LADodgersMuse) April 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

Braves still looking for first win in 2025 after Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers comeback

The Braves jumped all over the Dodgers early in this one, as they rattled off five runs in the first two innings, forcing Blake Snell out of the game after just four innings. Los Angeles' bullpen promptly stifled Atlanta, giving their high-powered offense time to battle back into this game. That ended up being precisely what happened, as Ohtani's homer sent the crowd at Dodger Stadium home happy.

On one hand, Atlanta has been unlucky to face the two hottest teams in baseball to open the new season, but on the other hand, you have to play poorly to lose seven straight games, regardless of who your opponent may be. The Braves will open a new series against the Miami Marlins on Friday after getting a day off on Thursday, and they will be hoping to finally earn their first win of the season against their National League East rival.