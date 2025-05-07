May 7, 2025 at 1:53 AM ET

In a game that started as a pitchers' duel and ended in fireworks, the Atlanta Braves delivered another Truist Park classic. Marcell Ozuna came through in the clutch on Tuesday night, drilling a walk-off single to the left-field corner to secure a 2-1 extra-inning win over the Cincinnati Reds.

With the game tied 1-1 in the 10th inning, Atlanta leaned on Ozuna's steady bat after Alex Verdugo started the inning as the automatic runner on second base. Reds manager David Bell opted to intentionally walk Austin Riley to set up a possible double play, but the plan backfired. Ozuna responded with a clean, game-winning hit that sent the crowd into a frenzy.

The stage was set thanks to a gutsy outing by Chris Sale, who tossed 6.2 scoreless innings while notching 10 strikeouts. Sale dominated the Braves vs Reds showdown, controlling the pace and preventing the Cincinnati lineup from capitalizing on scoring chances. It marked his second straight 10-strikeout outing, showing the veteran lefty is regaining elite form.

But it wasn't just Ozuna or Sale who played hero. In the bottom of the ninth, with Atlanta trailing 1-0, Michael Harris II stepped up despite a recent slump. On a 1-for-22 skid, Harris II belted a game-tying double to right field that allowed pinch-runner Stuart Fairchild to score from first. That critical moment forced extras and energized the dugout.

The win marked the Braves' third consecutive victory, improving their record to 17-18 and further establishing Truist Park as a fortress, where they now boast an 11-5 home record. It was also their second walk-off win this season– another sign of the team's late inning resilience.

Watch the moment from ClutchPoints on X, formerly Twitter, where Ozuna sealed the win with his walk-off single in the 10th.

As the season continues, performances like these by Ozuna, Sale, and Harris II are proving pivotal in keeping the Braves firmly in the playoff hunt. This is a team rediscovering its identity– one walk-off at a time.