May 6, 2025 at 12:57 AM ET

In a night that might mark the turning point in a young career, AJ Smith-Shawver delivered an electric performance that had Atlanta Braves fans roaring. The 22-year-old right-hander flirted with history by taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds, ultimately surrendering just one hit over eight masterful frames at Truist Park.

Brilliance from AJ Smith-Shawver tonight: 8 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 5 K, 10 whiffs! Holy cow. pic.twitter.com/e60VlDG2uD — Sam Fosberg (@discussbaseball) May 6, 2025

Smith-Shawver's dominant display helped the Braves get the 4-0 win, as he silenced Cincinnati's bats with a sharp mix of fastballs and breaking pitches. While his command wavered at times – issuing four walks – he navigated trouble with poise, showcasing why he's become such an intriguing piece of Atlanta's rotation.

AJ Smith-Shawver has something working through seven 👀 pic.twitter.com/1T3hcxVf9O — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 6, 2025

“AJ Smith-Shawver has something working through seven,” noted the Talkin' Baseball Podcast on X, formerly Twitter, a sentiment that echoed across social media.

Over his eight innings, Smith-Shawver struck out five and allowed a mere .184 expected batting average, according to advanced stats shared by Kevin Keneely on X, formerly Twitter. His 23% whiff rate and 26% CSW demonstrate how difficult it was for Reds hitters to square him up. Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution captured the moment well:

“So cool to see AJ Smith-Shawver get an ovation after giving up his first hit… He's so, so talented.”

The Braves' offense capitalized in the third inning with all four of their runs, capped by a shocking and somber inside-the-park homer. A collision at the wall left Reds rookie Tyler Callihan injured, turning what should have been a highlight-reel catch into a heartbreaking play. Amid the chaos, Matt Olsen and Austin Riley came around to score, giving Smith-Shawver a cushion he wouldn't need but surely appreciated.

It's rare to see such a composed MLB pitching performance from someone with just 11 career starts. But at Truist Park on Monday, Smith-Shawver gave fans – and his team – a glimpse of what the future may hold.

With outings like this, Smith-Shawver is not just a promising arm for the Braves; he's becoming much-watch television.