Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is a 10-year MLB veteran and is one of the best offensive players in the league at his position.

In the first inning of Saturday's game against the Minnesota Twins, Olson hit a RBI double off of Justin Topa that scored Alex Verdugo. The swing didn't just score a run, though. It marked the 1,000th hit of Olson's career.

Olson had a special moment atop second base at Truist Park, and fans celebrated the major milestone with raucous applause. The 31-year-old has become a fan favorite in Atlanta since replacing franchise legend Freddie Freeman in 2022. He has been a Brave for four years, providing consistent power to one of MLB's most explosive offenses.

Of Olson's first 1,000 hits, more than a quarter of them(261) were home runs, a true testament to his ability to drive pitches out of the park. The first baseman's hit off of Topa will hopefully mark the beginning of a turnaround, though. The Brave is off to a slow start in 2025, batting just .205 with only two home runs in more than 65 plate appearances this season. Matt Olson's struggles from 2024 have followed him into this year.

He isn't the only Atlanta player who is having trouble. The team is currently in last place in the NL East, more than five games behind the New York Mets, who have been leading the division for the majority of the young season.

The slow start can be attributed to many factors. One is injuries to Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr. that have held them out of the lineup for stretches of the season.

The Braves certainly have the talent necessary to rebound and fight their way back into contention. Atlanta hopes that Olson's 1,000th hit will help get him out of his slump and back into All-Star form.

For now, though, the Braves will continue to try and find their way back to their former glory.