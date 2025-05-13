The Atlanta Braves aim to win their 20th game of the regular season on Monday as they take on the Washington Nationals. During the contest, outfielder Michael Harris made a spectacular catch in the fourth inning that would have been costly for Atlanta.

In the top of the fourth with two outs, Nationals' second baseman Luis Garcia Jr. was up to bat with one guy on first base. He launched the ball deep down center field off Braves pitcher Grant Holmes. However, Harris, who is 24 years old, tracked the ball down and caught it just before colliding into the wall. Had he missed it, Washington would have had a chance to score.

Michael Harris with a RIDICULOUS catch 🤯pic.twitter.com/j6HGomcQ17 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Michael Harris emerged as a star for the Braves in 2022 when he made his MLB debut. He's deemed as one of the top players in the league, 24 and younger, and seems primed for a long, successful career. Especially if he continues making plays like he did on Monday night in the outfield.

He's not just a great fielder, though, as Harris is one of the more consistent bats in the Braves' organization. Entering Monday's contest, the 2022 NL Rookie of the Year Award winner owns a .227 batting average and .250 OBP while recording 35 hits, three home runs, and 24 RBIs so far this season.

The Braves are currently in third place in the NL East with a 19-21 record pending the outcome of Monday's game against the Nationals. They're 6.5 games behind the first-placed New York Mets, which means Atlanta is right in range. However, the team must find ways to finish more games in the win column if it hopes to be in the playoff mix later on in the regular season.

Monday's game against the Nationals is the first of a four-game series. The Braves will hope to fend off Washington through this series to elongate their lead on a division rival.