After initially returning from an elbow injury that forced him to miss a majority of the 2024 season, Spencer Strider was placed on the 15-day IL due to a hamstring issue. The starting pitcher is currently going through rehab for the injury and hopes to return at some point this season. On Friday, Strider was seen participating in a drill with the Atlanta Braves that will surely excite the fanbase.

The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher was participating in infield simulations in Pittsburgh before the start of the Braves' game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to David O'Brien of The Athletic. He appeared to be moving well, fielding the ball and throwing it to first base.

#Braves’ Spencer Strider doing some infield simulations here in Pittsburgh as he continues rehab from strained hamstring. pic.twitter.com/YhZ4GV66r2 — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Spencer Strider played just one game for the Braves this season before sustaining the hamstring injury. His first and only start this season was a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on April 16. However, he looked solid, for the most part, considering he hadn't pitched in a game since the 2024 campaign. The one-time All-Star ended that contest with a 3.60 ERA and 1.600 WHIP while recording five strikeouts through five innings pitched.

The Braves expect to have Strider back in the rotation in the second half of May. If that's the case, he'll have a week or two before summer hits and should have plenty of time to get into a groove before the postseason. Assuming Atlanta makes a push for a playoff spot.

Having him back on the roster will be huge for the Braves, as the team owns an 18-19 record heading into Friday's contest. Until Spencer Strider is healthy on the mound again, Atlanta is relying on Chris Sale, Spencer Schwellenbach, Grant Holmes, Aj Smith-Shawver, and Bryce Elder. The team will either incorporate Strider into the group and utilize a six-man rotation, or they could move one of the starting pitchers to the bullpen.