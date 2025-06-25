The Atlanta Braves just watched one of their brightest stars, Ronald Acuna Jr., cement his name into franchise history yet again. During Atlanta’s latest outing against the New York Mets, Acuna stole his 200th career base, becoming the first player in the team’s Atlanta era to ever reach the mark. It’s a remarkable moment for both the 27-year-old and a franchise steeped in baseball tradition.
The feat places Acuna ninth on the Braves’ franchise records list for career stolen bases, a historic group dominated by legends from the 19th and early 20th centuries. Among those ahead of him, Herman Long (433), Hugh Duffy (331), and Hank Aaron (240). The milestone also further separates Acuna from his modern peers in the MLB stolen base leaders category.
Grant McAuley of 929 The Game highlighted just how rare passing 200 is since moving to Atlanta, quoting the league’s own celebration of the milestone with the following list attached.
“#Braves All-time SB leaders:
1. Herman Long – 433
2.Hugh Duffy – 331
3.Billy Hamilton – 274
4.Bobby Lowe – 260Article Continues Below
Fred Tenney – 260
6. Hank Aaron – 240
7. King Kelly – 238
8. Billy Nash – 232
9. Ronald Acuña Jr. – 200
Acuna’s base-stealing prowess has long been a part of his elite skillset. In 2023, he stole a staggering 73 bases during his National League MVP campaign, part of his historic 40-homer, 70-steal season. That output set a Braves franchise record in the modern era, further underlining his dual-threat dominance.
Though his 2024 season was cut short by a torn ACL, the veteran outfielder has returned stronger than ever. Since rejoining the team lineup on May 23, 2025, he’s been on an absolute tear. Over 29 games, he’s hitting .396 with 9 home runs, 16 RBIs, and a 1.213 OPS, once again proving he’s one of the game’s most electrifying players.
Currently sitting eighth among active players in MLB stolen base leaders, Acuna ranks behind stars like Starling Marte and Jose Altuve. But his age and athleticism give him a chance to climb far higher on that list.
For the Braves, this milestone isn't just about individual accolades, it's a reminder of their strategic emphasis on speed and athleticism. With new MLB rules encouraging aggressive base running, players like Acuna are at the center of a style shift, and Braves news keeps trending upward because of it.
Acuna’s legacy continues to grow with the Braves in Atlanta. And if his recent form is any indication, No. 200 is just another stop on the way to all-time greatness.