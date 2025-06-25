The Atlanta Braves just watched one of their brightest stars, Ronald Acuna Jr., cement his name into franchise history yet again. During Atlanta’s latest outing against the New York Mets, Acuna stole his 200th career base, becoming the first player in the team’s Atlanta era to ever reach the mark. It’s a remarkable moment for both the 27-year-old and a franchise steeped in baseball tradition.

The feat places Acuna ninth on the Braves’ franchise records list for career stolen bases, a historic group dominated by legends from the 19th and early 20th centuries. Among those ahead of him, Herman Long (433), Hugh Duffy (331), and Hank Aaron (240). The milestone also further separates Acuna from his modern peers in the MLB stolen base leaders category.

Grant McAuley of 929 The Game highlighted just how rare passing 200 is since moving to Atlanta, quoting the league’s own celebration of the milestone with the following list attached.

“#Braves All-time SB leaders:

1. Herman Long – 433

2.Hugh Duffy – 331

3.Billy Hamilton – 274

4.Bobby Lowe – 260

Fred Tenney – 260

6. Hank Aaron – 240

7. King Kelly – 238

8. Billy Nash – 232

9. Ronald Acuña Jr. – 200