The road back from injury was a long one for Ronald Acuna Jr. The Atlanta Braves superstar outfielder tore his ACL in 2024 and hadn't played a major league game in almost a year. He made a statement in his return against the San Diego Padres on Friday.

Acuna Jr. led things off for the Braves and liked Nick Pivetta's first pitch so much that he launched it 467 feet into the stands.

Ronald Acuna Jr. homers on the first pitch back from his ACL surgery

Acuna Jr. has proven himself to be one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball when he is healthy. It only took one pitch from Pivetta for him to prove to himself and Braves fans that he is fully recovered.

Brian Snitker and the team were cautious throughout Acuna Jr.'s recovery process. They didn't want their young star to re-injure himself and miss any more time than he absolutely needed to. The 27-year-old put on a show as Atlanta sent him through the minor leagues. However, fans were ecstatic when he returned to the majors with a bang.

His return unlocks the Braves' potential to make things interesting this season. Snitker got both him and Spencer Strider back this week after being without them for too long. Now that the team is at full strength, they can start chipping away in the National League East.

Atlanta entered Friday's game seven and a half games back of the Philadelphia Phillies for the top spot. Braves players have expressed confidence that Snitker can lead them on a run, though. Getting Acuna Jr. back is a big step in the right direction, both on the field and emotionally.

Throughout their time in Atlanta, Acuna Jr. and Strider have emerged as leaders. They are the faces of the team and hope that they can recapture some of their former glory. If Acuna's first swing against the Padres is any indication, he is ready to guide the Braves through the rest of the season. The team has the talent on both sides of the ball to go deep, and they got a much-needed boost on Friday.