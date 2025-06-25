It feels like the MLB season just started, but we are somehow just a few weeks away from the All-Star break. The Atlanta Braves will be hosting this year's All-Star game as it will go down on July 15th from Truist Park. The home run derby will be one day before the game on July 14th, and one of the best players on the Braves will be a participant. That's right, Ronald Acuña Jr. will make the hometown fans happy as he will participate in the 2025 home run derby.

“JUST IN: Ronald Acuña Jr. announces he is the first @TMobile #HRDerby participant!” MLB said in a post.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is one of the most exciting players in baseball, and it's going to be great for fans to see him compete in the home run derby. A lot of the league's best players decline the invite because of swing concerns, but Acuña is going to take the risk this season.

Acuña missed a good chunk of this season as he didn't make his first appearance with the Braves until May 23rd. He has played in just 29 games, but some of his statistics make it look like he has been in for the entire season.

So far on the season, Acuña is hitting .385 with nine home runs and 16 RBIs, and he has a 1.188 OPS. Those numbers are ridiculous, and it's going to be exciting to see if he can keep this up throughout the rest of the season.

Acuña is always a fun player to watch, but this setting is one of the best to see him in. Acuña has competed in the home run derby twice before, and his absurd power is something to marvel at.

So far, Ronald Acuña Jr. is the only player that has agreed to compete in the 2025 home run derby. It won't be long before we find out who he will be going up against.