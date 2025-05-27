The Atlanta Braves recently received a boost with the return of 2023 league MVP Ronald Acuna Jr., who had been out since May of last season with a torn ACL. Acuna wasted no time making his presence known, crushing the first pitch he saw into the seats for a home run vs the San Diego Padres and following that up with another home run in Game 2 of the series.

The Braves are hoping that with Acuna now back in the lineup, they'll be able to continue to make up ground in the NL playoff standings after their horrendous 0-7 start to the year, which threatened to end the season before it even began.

There's no understating just how important Acuna is to this ball club.

In fact, recently, former MLB player Mark DeRosa said of Acuna, “I would argue he's the most talented player to ever put the Braves uniform on,” per MLB Network on X, formerly Twitter.

While enthusiasts of Hank Aaron and Chipper Jones may not agree with that statement, Acuna has certainly already staked a claim among the franchise's all-time greats with his play over the last several seasons.

Acuna put together one of the most dominant seasons in MLB history in 2023, and if the early returns are any indication, he hasn't lost a step in the time he's spent recovering from injury.

Can the Braves turn it around?

After their series loss to the Padres, the Braves now sit at 25-27, on the outside looking in of the NL playoff race and looking like they'll miss out on their second straight NL East crown after winning it every year from 2018-2023.

Still, with players like Acuna and Spencer Strider returning from injury, there is optimism that this Braves team could be poised for a second-half push. As recent MLB history has shown, oftentimes success in the postseason is more about peaking at the right time than who was better throughout the course of the year.

The Braves will next take the field on Tuesday evening to begin a road series vs their divisional rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies.