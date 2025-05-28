Spencer Strider made his second start on Tuesday since returning from the IL, tossing a solid 4.2 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. The Atlanta Braves righty surrendered just one run, but he did walk four batters.

One of those base on balls was a HBP as he smoked Bryce Harper with a 95 mph fastball in the first inning of the NL East matchup. Harper's X-rays on his elbow came back negative, and following the game, Strider expressed frustration with himself for letting one get away against one of the best players in baseball.

Via MLB.com:

“I’m certainly not trying to hit him,” Strider said. “In the moment, I assumed he had a guard on. I was just pissed I hit him. I saw him in pain and that was tough. I’m definitely relieved he is OK. He’s one of the best players of this century. So, he needs to be on the field. That’s best for the game and it’s good for us. It’s good to compete against him.”

Article Continues Below

Strider was visibly upset when he hit Harper, taking off his hat and walking towards the first base line as the Phillies slugger grimaced in pain. The right-hander did struggle with his command at times and likely would've lasted longer if he could've pounded the strike zone more consistently. He gave up back-to-back free passes on his final two hitters of the night.

However, there were certainly some positive takeaways. Spencer Strider allowed four earned runs to the lowly Washington Nationals last week and only collected three punchouts. He faced a much better Philadelphia lineup and sat down seven via the K and only allowed one hit.

The Braves need the best version of Strider if they're going to be a playoff contender later this year. Tuesday was certainly a step in the right direction, but he'll take back that HBP every day of the week.