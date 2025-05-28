The Atlanta Braves were not able to get the win against the Philadelphia Phillies, losing 2-0 and moving to 25-28 on the season. During the game, pitcher Spencer Strider caused an injury scare to Bryce Harper as he was hit near the right elbow.

“Phillies fans were a bit louder in their voracious boos for Strider after he drilled Harper. Strider — who had been 8-0 with a 2.06 ERA in the regular season against the Phillies — heard jeers again after he trudged off the mound after 4 2/3 innings,” ESPN wrote. “Strider said there was no intent at hitting Harper and the ball got away from him, and he was ‘relieved' the slugger wasn't seriously injured.”

Harper took a few steps from the home plate and dropped to a knee as he held his arm in pain. Athletic trainers from the Phillies came out to check on Harper, and he headed to the clubhouse. The Phillies then announced that he sustained a bruise on the play, and an X-ray was negative.

Though Harper had to leave the game, the Phillies were still able to win the game, and it was due to the help of Ranger Suárez, as he struck out eight over six shutout innings.

Braves trying to find rhythm with Ronald Acuna Jr. back

The Braves have lost another game, which has been an up-and-down season for them. With Ronald Acuna Jr. back in the fold, they're still trying to find a rhythm, and they're 1-3 since his return. There shouldn't be any panic as the season is still young, and once the Braves get into a groove with their star player, the record will begin to reflect their play.

There are many people who believe the Braves will turn their season around, and that includes former All-Star Jason Kipnis.

“A lot of teams will have a losing streak at some point in the season, whether it’s three, four, five, six, seven games it doesn’t matter. Or your might just go 2-8 in 10 games. It happens,” Kipnis said on Foul Territory. “The fact that they did it the first seven games of the season was an overreaction, a panic set in. This team’s gonna be there in the end. They’re too good not to be.”

During the season the Braves won the World Series, they started the season slow, but it was the second half of the year where they turned things around. The hope is that they can have that same magic this season.