The Miami Dolphins have a cornerstone on their defensive front in Zach Sieler, but the other current starter is being pushed. And that makes Benito Jones one of two Dolphins in danger of losing their starting jobs ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Jones stands in a precarious position because the Dolphins selected Kenneth Grant with the No. 13 overall pick in this year’s draft. It’s going to be a battle for Jones to hold him off.

As for the other spot, it’s receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who faces a challenge from Malik Washington. However, Tyreek Hill’s injury clouds the issue.

Dolphins DT Kenneth Grant pushing the narrative

Grant isn’t making things easy for Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. But that’s a good thing because McDaniel wants Grant to excel.

Defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver said good things are happening with Grant, according to palmbeachpost.com.

“Awesome, awesome,” Weaver said. “He's everything we thought we'd be. I think his game particularly comes to life when the pads come on, right? And you've seen the impact it can have both in the middle of the pocket as a run defender and as a pass rusher.”

And defensive line coach Austin Clark said he wants to push Grant. He said he wants him to go from good to great as Christian Wilkins once did with the Dolphins.

“I think he's working himself into shape,” Clark said. “I think he works extremely hard. Very smart player. I would say that's the thing that's impressive, learning multiple spots, stuff like that. Pleased where he's at, but he knows we got a long way to go and fired up for these next couple of practices.”

DT Kenneth Grant needs to refine things

Like other rookies, Weaver said he wants Grant to trust his technique and fundamentals.

“The thing that happens a lot, particularly with younger players, is when they get in that, the fire, and you're outside of your normal, where you're practicing against the same guy every day, is they start to revert back to old habits,” Weaver said. “We're trying to make this new training their new habits.”

McDaniel said Grant has been delivering the goods thus far, according to dolphinswire.com.

“You're hitting a home run with the team when a first-round draft pick comes in with that mindset,” McDaniel said. “So we can work with that. And veterans know you can count on that. There's been ebbs and flows like for every rookie. But what I've seen from him, I've seen production where he wins based on technique and fundamentals early in the snap. And I've seen late-down wins where he's straining and utilizing grit and finish to make plays.”

Dolphins WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine battling

The Dolphins like the top end of their receiver room with Tyreek Hill a clear-cut WR1 and Jaylen Waddle one of the better No. 2 receivers in the league. But the WR3 spot is still up for grabs. Westbrook-Ikhine leads the way, but Malik Washington is pushing.

Westbrook-Ikhine said he wants to use his size to help the Dolphins’ offense, according to the Miami Herald.

“Big body,” Westbrook-Ikhine, 28, of his 6-2 frame. “Use what God gave me there and then, just being that guy to take advantage of the opportunities on the field that present themselves, whether it’s mismatches and whatnot. You have a lot of weapons around me, and finding open areas, being physical. I’m excited to see all the different ways that he plans on game planning, scheming stuff up because I know he’s got some great ideas.”

Westbrook-Ikhine totaled nine touchdowns on just 32 catches in 2024 with the Titans. The Dolphins will probably add more volume to his catches, but wouldn’t mind the touchdown production.

Dolphins offensive coordinator Frank Smith said Westbrook-Ikhine will be extremely reliable.

“I think ultimately if you talk to the guys that knew him in Tennessee, and our exposure so far has been consistent work ethic,” Smith said. “I think that’s ultimately where he puts himself in position to be successful is because he really is a student of the process, making sure he’s on the little things. So, therefore, on Sundays he can be reliable for the quarterback and really the rest of the offense.”

WR Malik Washington believs he's the guy

However, Washington said he feels he belongs at WR3 with the Dolphins, according to Sports Illustrated.

“I think I have to go into it with the mindset that [the job is] not wide open and that I own that No. 3 spot and continue to work at that every day, continue to prove that every day and not worry about the outside and stuff,” Washington said. “We have a very competitive room. Guys are balling, guys are doing their job, so for me it’s just time to take over that role.

“I know guys are going to keep fighting for it, and I’m going to keep fighting for it. And at the end of the day, it’s not up to me, but each day I have to approach it like it is.”