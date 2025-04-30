The Atlanta Braves are one of Major League Baseball's most disappointing teams so far this season. Injuries to Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. have prevented the team from being at full strength almost 30 games in. However, Jeff Passan pointed the finger at one player who could end up holding the team back; closer Raisel Iglesias.

Iglesias is far from his dominant form in 2025, allowing more home runs already this season than all of last year. The 35-year-old closer has blown two saves and lost two games already this season. Close games aren't kind to the 2025 Braves, largely because Iglesias is no longer as reliable as he used to be.

In Passan's opinion, Iglesias' slider is the biggest culprit. Atlanta's closer is giving too many hitters a chance to hit the pitch, and they are making him pay. Giving up the long ball is an issue for Iglesias for the first time in his career.

The struggles of their closer can negate the stellar efforts of the Braves' starters. When Strider and Acuna Jr. return to the lineup full time, Atlanta will find itself playing much better. Unfortunately, one bad inning from Iglesias is the difference between a win and a loss.

The Braves don't have a good option to replace their closer if Brian Snitker wants to make a change. Aaron Bummer and Pierce Johnson are next in line for the position. However, neither comes close to Iglesias' level of talent.

While it is concerning, closers around MLB experience slumps when it comes to closing games. At the end of the day, Iglesias is still the best option the Braves have. As they try to become whole and get back on the right track, restoring faith and confidence in their closer is a big piece to the puzzle.