Atlanta Bravers starting pitcher Spencer Strider made his 2025 debut last week against the Toronto Blue Jays, and he is now back on the IL with a hamstring injury. Strider was out for over a year after undergoing elbow surgery, and now he is going to have to miss even more time.

“Atlanta ace Spencer Strider returns to the IL with a strained hamstring after making his 2025 debut last week,” Bob Nightengale said in a post.

Spencer Strider reportedly hurt his hamstring while playing catch on Monday.

“Strider strained his hamstring while playing catch today, the Braves said,” David O'Brien said in a post. “Came in afterward and said he wouldn't be able to pitch tomorrow. They're still deciding who'll start tomorrow.”

