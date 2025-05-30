The Atlanta Braves are having an up-and-down season, and everyone is waiting for them to take off like they expected when the year started. As of now, they're floating around .500, and the hope for fans is that they can catch fire sooner rather than later. As they navigate the season, they have some questions to answer about their roster, and one of them includes what they plan to do with Craig Kimbrel.

“Anyone interested in a potential Hall of Fame reliever? Right-hander Craig Kimbrel has a 1.54 ERA and is averaging better than a strikeout per inning at Triple A,” The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote.” Kimbrel’s minor-league contract with the Atlanta Braves includes a rolling opt-out. If a club offers him a major-league job, the Braves must promote him to their roster or let him go.

“Kimbrel, who turned 37 on Wednesday, had 23 saves in 28 chances with the Orioles before the All-Star break last season and a 2.80 ERA. He collapsed in the second half, and the Orioles released him in late September.”

Kimbrel started his career with the Braves, and he'll be looking to make the major league roster depending on what he does in the minor leagues. For the Braves' sake, the hope is that no one tries to sign him to their major league roster.

Article Continues Below

Craig Kimbrel returns to the Braves

Kimbrel is back at a place where he's familiar, and from 2010 to 2014, he set the Braves' franchise record with 186 saves. He didn't have the best season with the Orioles last season, as he posted a 5.33 ERA in 57 appearances before the team designated him for an assignment. Since then, he hasn't been on a major league roster, and he's hoping that he can play well enough to get called up to the Braves.

In the event that Kimbrel does get signed to the Braves roster, he could add depth to the bullpen and join Pierce Johnson, Raisel Iglesias, Dylan Lee, and Aaron Bummer. The Braves are trying to find momentum wherever they can, and Kimbrel could be that player that helps them get over the hump.

Kimbrel has a hefty resume for his career as he's won Reliever of the Year in both leagues and is a nine-time All-Star. He may not be the player that he used to be, but he can still contribute where a team needs him.