Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman suffered an injury scare on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox. He was removed in the 5th inning after previously taking a foul ball off of his mask behind the plate. Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino provided an update on Rutschman following the team's 5-1 win, via Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun.

“Tony Mansolino said Adley Rutschman was removed for precautionary purposes. He’ll continue to be monitored. Mansolino did not say if Rutschman is in concussion protocol,” Meyer wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Orioles are understandably proceeding with caution. The O's play on Monday against the St. Louis Cardinals so a more official update could be made available sooner rather than later.

Rutschman has struggled in 2025. The two-time All-Star is still one of the better catchers in the sport, though. The Orioles are surely confident that Rutschman can bounce back.

The 27-year-old catcher has hit just .211/.310/.349 during the '25 campaign. His .659 OPS would be a career-low if the season were to end today. Rutschman has still hit five home runs, but his overall production has been well below his standards.

Catchers often struggle offensively. There are many catchers around the game who are in the league because they provide both respectable defense and the ability to lead a pitching staff. Rutschman, however, is known for his All-Star level offensive prowess.

The Orioles' primary focus is on making sure that Adley Rutschman is healthy following his injury scare on Sunday. Further updates will likely be provided ahead of Monday afternoon's contest against the Cardinals.

The Cardinals-Orioles clash on Monday kicks off a six-game homestand, with three contests being played against the Cardinals and the other three coming against the Chicago White Sox. It remains to be seen if Rutschman will be available this upcoming week.