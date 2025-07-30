The Baltimore Orioles enter the Major League Baseball trade deadline under a magnifying glass. Experts around the league think that the Orioles will sell on players like Cedric Mullins. However, the veteran outfielder bailed Baltimore reliever Grant Wolfram out against the Toronto Blue Jays. He added another home run robbery to his highlight reel, stealing on from Ali Sanchez.

Sanchez jumped on a hung curveball from Wolfram in the sixth inning. The Blue Jays catcher crushed the pitch to deep center field. Mullins ranged back and climbed the wall, making the catch. The home crowd applauded his effort as he jogged back to the Orioles' dugout. Baltimore ended up losing the game 9-8, but the play is one of the best grabs of the 2025 regular season.

Jesus Murphy, Cedric Mullins. This is the 2nd home run he's robbed from the #BlueJays this week. One of the best catches you'll see all season: pic.twitter.com/lydHeiPUNL — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) July 30, 2025

Mullins has made a career out of his defensive talent in center field. The 30-year-old is not the best offensive player the Orioles have on their roster, but his defense has kept him on the team for the last eight seasons. Those kind of plays are why Baltimore has received calls from other teams about him before the MLB trade deadline.

Even after Wednesday's loss, the Orioles are 6-4 over their last ten games. Unfortunately, they still trail the Blue Jays by more than ten games in the American League East. At this point, their best chance at the postseason is as an AL wild card. However, they need to make up more than five games to fight for one of the three open spots.

The Orioles have not made any major moves before the July 31 deadline. However, experts around the league think that big trades are in the works. Baltimore has veterans that can help contenders compete for a title this season. For now, Mullins' robbery of Sanchez's home run received praise from the Orioles' faithful.

He might have played his last game with Baltimore this season. If so, Mullins ended his Orioles career with a bang.